U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer DeAnna Melleby, Information Systems Security Officer for the Coast Guard Command, Control, Communication and Information Technology unit at Coast Guard Base Boston, peers through a space in a server April 20, 2017.

Melleby and her team have a number countermeasures they use to keep the Coast Guard computer network secure, including a 'sniffer' program that identifies when USBs or cell phones are plugged into the system. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi) Original public domain image from Flickr