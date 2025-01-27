U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Gonzales, with Marine Corps Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), posts optometry charts at a school during exercise Crocodilo 2012 in a village in East Timor Oct. 11, 2012.

Crocodilo is a bilateral military exercise and humanitarian project between the U.S. Marine Corps? 15th MEU and the Timor Leste Defense Force. (DoD photo by Lance Cpl. Timothy Childers, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr