U.S. Navy Hull Technician 2nd Class Seneca Jernigan, left, and Yeoman 3rd Class Steven Tai move pallets of humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) kits across the flight deck of the U.S. 7th Fleet command flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) as part of Operation Tomodachi in the South China Sea, March 12, 2011.

Blue Ridge loaded HADR kits to provide humanitarian assistance in support of earthquake and tsunami relief operations in Japan. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron M. Pineda, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr