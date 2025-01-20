Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagebarack obamasmilespeachobamapublic domaincrowdcameraarmyPresident Barack Obama speaks during a press conference at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 26, 2012.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcy Glass). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2100 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePresident Barack Obama speaks during the 9/11 memorial ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317689/free-photo-image-american-flag-arlington-armyFree Image from public domain licenseModern financial investment editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714737/modern-financial-investment-editable-designView licensePresident Barack Obama greets U.S. Military Academy Cadets during the annual Army vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050882/image-public-domain-people-photoFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518720/photo-contest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. President Barack Obama congratulates Cadet 1st Class Riley Vann at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation at Falcon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739203/photo-image-public-domain-person-graduationFree Image from public domain licensePhotography camera poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518654/photography-camera-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Barack Obama is briefed in advance of his trip to the Republic of Korea during a meeting in the Situation Room of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050881/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePhotography camera Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517800/photography-camera-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama delivers remarks during a memorial service Sept. 22, 2013, at Marine Barracks Washington in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317630/free-photo-image-america-barack-obama-cc0Free Image from public domain licensePhotography summit Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728450/photography-summit-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Barack Obama greets Pope Francis at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 22, 2015. This marks the first visit by the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317662/free-photo-image-man-adw-andrewsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sign mockup, HR designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199056/editable-sign-mockup-designView licensePresident Barack Obama tapes the weekly address in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, May 29, 2009.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051281/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePhotography camera Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518653/photography-camera-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBarack Obama, U.S. President, meets citizens. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761372/photo-image-public-domain-people-meetingFree Image from public domain licensePhotography masterclass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002788/photography-masterclass-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Barack Obama, right, awards the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Carpenter during a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739591/photo-image-public-domain-people-houseFree Image from public domain licensePhotography camera blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518655/photography-camera-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama conducts an interview with a news magazine onboard Air Force One en route to giving the commencement…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051273/image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseModern business income editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714663/modern-business-income-editable-designView licensePresident Barack Obama speaks with Prince Charles prior to the ceremony in Normandy on the 65th anniversary of the D-Day…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051270/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518721/photo-contest-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an Affordable Care Act event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654006/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517804/photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA U.S Sailor salutes during the playing of Taps during a memorial service, Sept. 22, 2013, at Marine Barracks Washington in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319266/free-photo-image-sailor-apparel-captainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518719/photo-contest-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the Affordable Care Act at an event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653715/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseContact us Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616343/contact-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePresident Barack Obama takes aim with a photographer's camera backstage prior to remarks about providing mortgage payment…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051007/image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain licenseCamera snap Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487007/camera-snap-instagram-post-templateView licenseAs rain falls, President Barack Obama begins to take part in the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Abraham Lincoln National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051198/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licensePng financial investment editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713464/png-financial-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licensePresident Barack Obama walks toward a crowd after disembarking Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031790/photo-image-black-person-african-americanFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776979/disaster-relief-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051037/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licenseCamera club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486892/camera-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office July 21, 2014.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051171/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone background, holographic abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187748/png-aesthetic-announcement-attentionView licensePresident Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance together during the inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050792/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain license