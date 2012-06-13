Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates arrives at Seoul Air Base, South Korea, July 19, 2010.

Gates is in Korea to visit with troops and to participate in counterpart talks underscoring the alliance between the United States and South Korea. Gates and South Korean National Defense Minister Kim Tae-young released a joint statement to announce a large-scale combined maritime and air readiness exercise named Invincible Spirit, scheduled to begin July 25. (DoD photo by Cherie Cullen). Original public domain image from Flickr