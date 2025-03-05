Senior Airmen Jonathan Harvey and Alex Triani, both Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialists with the 106th Rescue Wing conduct survival training at the US Army's Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii on March 8, 2017.

During this training, Triani and Harvey demonstrated how to build fires, erect shelters, and how to contact friendly forces while in difficult terrain. (US Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy) Original public domain image from Flickr