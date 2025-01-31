U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stewart Guethlein looks for simulated enemy forces during exercise Cope North, Feb. 23, 2011.

The U.S. Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force conduct Cope North annually at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to increase combat readiness and interoperability concentrating on coordination and evaluation of air tactics, techniques and procedures. SSgt Guethlein is C-130 Hercules loadmaster from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Angelita M. Lawrence) Original public domain image from Flickr