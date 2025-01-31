U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Palomeque, a 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment rifleman stands at the position of attention on the flight deck of USS Wasp (LHD 1) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 25, 2012.

Marines and sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently providing support to Fleet Week Port Everglades in order to showcase the strength and flexibility of today's Navy-Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Q. Stone) Original public domain image from Flickr