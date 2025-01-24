A patient looks through a lens to determine what prescription she needs for eyeglasses during Operation Pacific Angel 2013 in Dong Hoi, Quang Binh province, Vietnam, June 10, 2013.

Operation Pacific Angel was a joint and combined humanitarian assistance exercise that was held in various countries several times a year and includes medical, dental, optometry, engineering programs and a variety of subject-matter expert exchanges. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Sara Csurilla, U.S. Air Force) Original public domain image from Flickr