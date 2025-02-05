A video camera screen shows U.S. Sailors with the Fleet Forces Band as they are interviewed at the Channel 10 News station July 20, 2011, in San Salvador, El Salvador during Continuing Promise 2011.

Continuing Promise is a regularly scheduled mission to countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean, where the U.S. Navy and its partnering nations work with host nations and a variety of governmental and nongovernmental agencies to train in civil-military operations. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Richardson, U.S. Air Force) Original public domain image from Flickr