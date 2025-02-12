U.S. Sailors participating in Riverine Combat Skills (RCS) course class 13-010 conduct a simulated patrol during the medical combat scenario of a field training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 24, 2012.

Class 13-010 was the first RCS training group composed of Coastal Riverine Force (CORIVFOR) sailors and the first ever to incorporate women into the course. RCS is a five-week class that teaches CORIVFOR sailors combat skills, weapons fundamentals and equipment, land navigation, urban operations, offensive and defensive patrolling and communications. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather M. Paape, U.S. Navy) Original public domain image from Flickr