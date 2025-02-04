Firefighters at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni respond to a simulated casualty during a chemical exposure drill as part of exercise Active Shield at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 17, 2017.

Active Shield is an annual exercise designed to test the abilities of U.S. and Japanese forces to work alongside each other to protect and defend the air station and other U.S. assets in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Joseph Abrego) Original public domain image from Flickr