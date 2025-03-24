A young Farahi girl waits patiently to receive assistance during a visit to her village, Feb. 9. Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) Farah visited the returnee and refugee village on the outskirts of Farah City to conduct a site survey and deliver humanitarian assistance.

PRT Farah's mission is to train, advise, and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district, and provincial levels in Farah province Afghanistan. Their civil military team is comprised of members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Matthew Stroup). Original public domain image from Flickr