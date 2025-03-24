rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A young Farahi girl waits patiently to receive assistance during a visit to her village, Feb. 9. Provincial Reconstruction…
Save
Edit Image
refugeesadusaidteamkids usaidrefugee kidspublic domainkids
Refugees Facebook post template
Refugees Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748084/refugees-facebook-post-templateView license
A young Afghan girl sits on her mother's lap during a graduation ceremony for her mother and other graduates of a…
A young Afghan girl sits on her mother's lap during a graduation ceremony for her mother and other graduates of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742494/photo-image-public-domain-person-graduationFree Image from public domain license
Migrant rights blog banner template
Migrant rights blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749328/migrant-rights-blog-banner-templateView license
A woman walks down a sidewalk in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 6, 2012.
A woman walks down a sidewalk in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 6, 2012.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738853/photo-image-public-domain-woman-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Amnesty for all Facebook post template
Amnesty for all Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748080/amnesty-for-all-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Josh Ives, an individual augmentee assigned to the Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team…
U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Josh Ives, an individual augmentee assigned to the Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742489/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
World Refugee Day Facebook post template
World Refugee Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748036/world-refugee-day-facebook-post-templateView license
An Afghan journalist signs an attendance roster during photojournalism training in Farah, Afghanistan, Feb. 10, 2013.
An Afghan journalist signs an attendance roster during photojournalism training in Farah, Afghanistan, Feb. 10, 2013.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317780/free-photo-image-hijab-people-assistanceFree Image from public domain license
Help refugees Facebook post template
Help refugees Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748029/help-refugees-facebook-post-templateView license
A young Farahi girl stares into the camera at a local returnee and refugee village, Feb. 9. Provincial Reconstruction Team…
A young Farahi girl stares into the camera at a local returnee and refugee village, Feb. 9. Provincial Reconstruction Team…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317702/free-photo-image-afghanistan-armyFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights Facebook post template
Refugee rights Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747857/refugee-rights-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Service members with the 758th Forward Surgical Team and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Farah…
U.S. Service members with the 758th Forward Surgical Team and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Farah…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728208/photo-image-public-domain-person-blackFree Image from public domain license
World refugee day Instagram post template
World refugee day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692619/world-refugee-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, a security force squad leader with the Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT)…
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, a security force squad leader with the Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742451/photo-image-public-domain-people-gunFree Image from public domain license
World refugee day Instagram post template
World refugee day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692624/world-refugee-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Bridge security in Afghanistan
Bridge security in Afghanistan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036522/bridge-security-afghanistanFree Image from public domain license
Fight Anti-Refugee Law Facebook post template
Fight Anti-Refugee Law Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748343/fight-anti-refugee-law-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, with Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, attempts to avoid flying debris kicked up by a…
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, with Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, attempts to avoid flying debris kicked up by a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319291/free-photo-image-afghan-afghanistan-apparelFree Image from public domain license
Justice for refugees blog banner template
Justice for refugees blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749329/justice-for-refugees-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Michael Nelson, platoon sgt.
U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Michael Nelson, platoon sgt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319512/free-photo-image-afghanistan-apparelFree Image from public domain license
Refugees quote Facebook post template
Refugees quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747866/refugees-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, with Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) Farah, pulls security during a mission to the…
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, with Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) Farah, pulls security during a mission to the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742297/photo-image-public-domain-person-gunFree Image from public domain license
Refugees quote blog banner template
Refugees quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692723/refugees-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) soldiers and U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment…
Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) soldiers and U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319270/free-photo-image-2nd-battalion-8th-marine-regiment-afghan-national-security-forcesView license
Fight Anti-Refugee Law poster template
Fight Anti-Refugee Law poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747861/fight-anti-refugee-law-poster-templateView license
Two U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepares for takeoff at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Dec. 4, 2011. Original…
Two U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepares for takeoff at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Dec. 4, 2011. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3318138/free-photo-image-bagram-afghanistanFree Image from public domain license
Donation to children poster template, editable design
Donation to children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535498/donation-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
Operation Nightmare
Operation Nightmare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581977/free-photo-image-2nd-battalion-8th-marine-regimentView license
Help refugees Facebook post template
Help refugees Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748508/help-refugees-facebook-post-templateView license
Follow Me
Follow Me
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581894/free-photo-image-2nd-battalion-marine-regimentView license
Donation to children poster template, editable design
Donation to children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535523/donation-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Army Spcs. Kyle Graves (right) and Michael Bartolo navigate through rice paddies and corn fields while on a combat…
U.S. Army Spcs. Kyle Graves (right) and Michael Bartolo navigate through rice paddies and corn fields while on a combat…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742356/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Refugee Facebook post template
Refugee Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749350/refugee-facebook-post-templateView license
KUCHINEY DARVISHAN, Helmand province, Afghanistan — U.S. Marine Sgt. Jeremy Holsten, a 25-year-old squad leader with 3rd…
KUCHINEY DARVISHAN, Helmand province, Afghanistan — U.S. Marine Sgt. Jeremy Holsten, a 25-year-old squad leader with 3rd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729585/photo-image-public-domain-person-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Fight Anti-Refugee Law Facebook post template
Fight Anti-Refugee Law Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747987/fight-anti-refugee-law-facebook-post-templateView license
A Secure Site
A Secure Site
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581874/free-photo-image-islamic-1st-marine-division-2ndFree Image from public domain license
Justice for refugees blog banner template
Justice for refugees blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692724/justice-for-refugees-blog-banner-templateView license
Into the Great Unknown
Into the Great Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582509/free-photo-image-33rd-light-infantry-battalion-afghanistanView license
Amnesty for all Facebook post template
Amnesty for all Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747858/amnesty-for-all-facebook-post-templateView license
Sweet Tooth
Sweet Tooth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581877/free-photo-image-33-3rd-battalion-marine-regimentFree Image from public domain license