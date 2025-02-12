U.S. Marines assigned to Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Hawaii, reenact the raising of the U.S. flag at Iwo Jima, Nov. 10, 2010, during a birthday pageant commemorating the 235th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, at MCB Hawaii.

During the pageant, 34 Marines and Sailors assigned to Headquarters Battalion dressed in historic uniforms worn by Marines from the start of the Revolutionary War to the present day. (DoD photo by Lance Cpl. Alfredo V. Ferrer, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr