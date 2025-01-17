Philip A. Connelly Awards Program

A U.S. Soldier with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) uses a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) to offload a Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Containment System (MTRCS) during the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program Aug. 4, 2021, on Fort Drum, NY. The 10th Mountain Division culinary team was selected as the best field feeding team within the 18th Airborne Corps and is now competing at the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway). Original public domain image from Flickr