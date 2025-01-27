Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Interior (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageaustraliahazard treefirefightertreewoodpublic domainphotoworkingUS firefighters in AustraliaUS Task Force members cut up a tree that was blocking a road in Victoria, Australia. (DOI/Neal Herbert). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy australia day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569417/happy-australia-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738963/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseTriangle sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10549242/triangle-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738968/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569296/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738898/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819644/firefighter-job-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738897/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443473/firefighter-job-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738905/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810442/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738919/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737445/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738904/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543687/firefighter-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePost-bushfire recovery in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738967/post-bushfire-recovery-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735831/global-warming-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734782/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseProtect Koalas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572078/protect-koalas-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS Task Force faller cutting hazard trees(DOI/Neal Herbert). Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031814/photo-image-wood-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560983/firefighter-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742514/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650941/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseUS firefighters in AustraliaUS Task Force members clearing hazard trees from the Benambra-Corryong Road in Victoria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031817/photo-image-woods-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943517/global-warming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742274/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable profession people full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294739/editable-profession-people-full-body-design-element-setView licenseUS firefighters in AustraliaUS firefighters clearing brush along a road in Victoria, Australia. (DOI/Neal Herbert). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031820/photo-image-tree-woods-personFree Image from public domain licenseKoala, bushfire background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038008/koala-bushfire-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742546/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseAustralian job, international business collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917505/australian-job-international-business-collage-editable-designView licenseUS firefighters in AustraliaA US Task Force Faller assesses a hazard tree along the Benambra-Corryong Road in Victoria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031815/photo-image-tree-woods-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820027/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742512/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590250/climate-change-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742515/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439462/firefighter-blog-banner-templateView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742461/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555919/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUS firefighters in Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742550/firefighters-australiaFree Image from public domain license