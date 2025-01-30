150901-N-WK391-035 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 01, 2015) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Taiese Gaono tracks a course on the chart board aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during Exercise Dawn Blitz 2015 (DB-15).

DB-15 is a scenario-driven exercise designed to train the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in operations expected of an amphibious task force while also building U.S. and coalition operational interoperability. The exercise will test staffs in the planning and execution of amphibious operations in a series of live training events at sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Cyr/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr