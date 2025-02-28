U.S. Marines pass the halfway point during the 30k upright cycling competition of the 2013 Warrior Games May 12, 2013, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Warrior Games is an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured Service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic sports including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, track and field, swimming and wheelchair basketball.
(DoD photo by Cpl. Daniel Wetzel, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr