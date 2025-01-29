U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Shadaron Odom, left, attempts to block a shot during a basketball game March 26, 2012, at Taguig National High School in Taguig City, Philippines.

Sailors and Marines assigned to the USS Blue Ridge (LLC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff are conducting community service events, combined military training and cultural exchanges to strengthen ties between the two countries. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mel Orr, U.S. Navy) Original public domain image from Flickr