ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 2, 2011) Sailors jump to catch a football during a steel beach aboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).

The Dallas-based nonprofit organization, Steak Team Mission, embarked the ship with more than 4,500 steaks to cook and serve to the crew for the event. George H.W. Bush is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility on its first operational deployment conducting maritime security operations and support missions as part of Operations Enduring Freedom and New Dawn. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brian Read Castillo) Original public domain image from Flickr