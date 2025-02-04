U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Hailey Barela, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Robert Maul, from Springfield, New Jersey, signal the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck aboard the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during the Carrier Air Wing Five fly-off in the Pacific Ocean in waters south of Japan Nov. 28, 2017.

The Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate) Original public domain image from Flickr