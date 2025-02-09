General surgeons U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Boggs, of 345th Combat Support Hospital, and Senegalese Defense Force Maj. Diop Balla, of Hopital Militaire de Ouakam, perform surgery on a patient to fix a hernia in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 25, 2016.

Boggs and other members of the U.S. Army Reserve are in partnership with the SDF to conduct a U.S. Army Africa Medical Readiness Training Exercise, from Jan. 18-29. This exercise is the first of many scheduled throughout the year to demonstrate the strong partnership the U.S. has with its African partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Charles An). Original public domain image from Flickr