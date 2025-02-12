U.S. Marines with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin and Australian soldiers with the 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment assault a simulated enemy position Aug. 26, 2014, at the Bradshaw Field Training Area in Australia during Koolendong 2014.

Koolendong is an amphibious and live-fire exercise designed to increase interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and Australian Defense Force. (DoD photo by Sgt. James Gulliver, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr