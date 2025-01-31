U.S. Marines with the Fuels Platoon, Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, conduct a patrol as part of their company level training during exercise Eagle Wrath 2016 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 21, 2016.

During this training, the company commanders trained personnel and prepared for the final culminating event where Marines constructed and defended a landing zone and refueling point. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Henson) Original public domain image from Flickr