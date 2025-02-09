Members of the U.S. Army 772nd Forward Surgical Team and 115th Combat Support Hospital, attached to Task Force Al Taqaddum, Combined Joint Force Land Component Command-Iraq (CJFLCC-I), perform surgery on an Iraqi soldier injured in combat, Nov. 28 2015.

Wounded Iraqi soldiers are occasionally transported from battlefields in Ramadi and Fallujah, Iraq, to Al Taqaddum to receive medical treatment from U.S. personnel. These personnel are currently deployed in support of Combined-Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational coalition of military forces who have joined to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rick Hurtado / Released). Original public domain image from Flickr