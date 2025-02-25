Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard participate in the graveside service for U.S. Air Force Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert, Dec. 19, 2016, in Arlington, Va. Gilbert’s F-16 crashed on Nov. 27, 2006.

Following the accident, U.S. forces recovered DNA which provided enough information to positively identify Gilbert. His funeral, with full military honors, followed Dec. 11, 2006, at Arlington National Cemetery. In September 2012, some additional, but very limited, remains were recovered and interred during a second service Dec. 11, 2013. Earlier this year the majority of his remains were recovered. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released) Original public domain image from Flickr