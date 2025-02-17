Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Interior (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagechainsawchainsaw treehazard treesfirefightermanpublic domainphotoworkingUS firefighters in AustraliaUS Task Force members clearing hazard trees from the Benambra-Corryong Road in Victoria, Australia. (DOI/Neal Herbert). 