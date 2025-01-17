Fort Drum Army 10 Miler

Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Fort Drum 10-miler in lieu of the Army 10-miler held in Washington, D.C. Spc. Colwin Driver with 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) was the first male to finish, and 1st Lt. Olivia Arnold with 10th Special Troops Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) was the first female to finish. U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell. Original public domain image from Flickr