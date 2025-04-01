U.S. Navy Air-Traffic Controller 1st Class Marcus Smalley coordinates the recovery of aircraft on a marshal positioning System while the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) conducts flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea Feb. 12, 2011.

Enterprise was deployed as part of Enterprise Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin Rooney, U.S. Navy) Original public domain image from Flickr