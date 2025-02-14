U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Blas, assigned to the 254th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, hammers a stake to secure the foundation of an Alaskan Small Shelter System in the village of Koblerville, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nov. 23, 2018.

The shelter will be used to house the engineers equipment and materials. Service members from Joint Region Marianas and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are providing Department of Defense support to the CNMI's civil and local officials as part of the FEMA-supported Super Typhoon Yutu recovery efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia) Original public domain image from Flickr