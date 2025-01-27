A U.S. Marine attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock USS Denver (LPD 9) waits for the last of 15 amphibious assault vehicles to enter Denver?s well deck while under way in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 28, 2009.

The Denver Amphibious Task Group is conducting amphibious integration training with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, in preparation for fall patrol. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey H. Kyhl, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr