An Australian soldier with Delta Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment participates in a tactical live-fire demonstration during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2014 exercise July 29, 2014, at a range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

RIMPAC is a U.S. Pacific Fleet-hosted biennial multinational maritime exercise designed to foster and sustain international cooperation on the security of the worlds oceans. (DoD photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr