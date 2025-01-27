U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Ouellette, foreground, with the engineering department at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, stands with other Coast Guardsmen as aircraft assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater participate in the 34th anniversary memorial service of the collision of the seagoing buoy tender USCGC Blackthorn (WLB 391) Jan. 28, 2014, at Blackthorn Memorial Park in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with a tanker near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Jan. 28, 1980.
(DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael De Nyse, U.S. Coast Guard/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr