U.S. Navy Chief Damage Controlman Gregory Hightower demonstrates how to perform damage control procedures while inside a flooded compartment Jan. 5, 2010 at the Center of Naval Engineering Learning Site in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The recently constructed surface damage control trainer was built to simulate the conditions aboard USS Samuel B. Roberts (FFG 58) when the ship struck a mine in the Persian Gulf April 14, 1988. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Logico, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr