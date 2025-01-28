U.S. Navy dentist Lt. Cdr. Vincent Do, left, and Royal Cambodian Army dentist 2nd Lt. Kea Sokheang, right, extract a patient?s tooth Oct. 28, 2010, during a medical and civic action project as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Cambodia 2010 in Ream, Cambodia.

CARAT is a series of bilateral exercises held annually in Southeast Asia to strengthen relationships and enhance force readiness. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tross, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr