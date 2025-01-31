U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division gather for instructions during a Joint Operational Access Exercise (JOAX) at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 26, 2013.

JOAX was designed to enhance cohesiveness between U.S. Army, Air Force and allied personnel, allowing the services an opportunity to properly execute large-scale heavy equipment and troop movement. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Michael C. Zimmerman, U.S. Air Force) Original public domain image from Flickr