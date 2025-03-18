Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepublicshotgunshotgun skeetsunglassespersonpublic domaingunclothingU.S. Army Sgt. Vincent Hancock sets an Olympic record in skeet qualification with a score of 123 in London July 31, 2012.(U.S. Army photo by Tim Hipps) Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 803 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2048 x 1370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman adventurer background, editable beige frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696482/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseRetired U.S. Navy Lt. John Edmontson prepares for Invictus Games 2014 in London Sept. 9, 2014.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315376/free-photo-image-swimming-pool-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706791/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the U.S. wheelchair basketball team up during halftime during a match against the Dane team in the Invictus Games…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738731/photo-image-public-domain-londonFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947265/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMembers of the 2012 U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball team warm up before a scrimmage with Great Britain's team at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742385/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943578/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseA British marine plays an instrument June 10, 2014, during a performance as part of a dinner in honor of the U.S. Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317686/free-photo-image-musician-army-bandFree Image from public domain licenseGun control poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796908/gun-control-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCompetitors leave the starting blocks during a 100-meter sprint heat during the Invictus Games 2014 in London Sept. 11, 2014.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738883/photo-image-public-domain-londonFree Image from public domain licenseGun control Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706792/gun-control-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Air Force Capt. Seth Kelsey, left, competes in the Olympic men's epee individual bronze medal fencing match against…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3318399/free-photo-image-apparel-cc0-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic cowboy logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548734/authentic-cowboy-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRetired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Kacer, left, prepares for the 50-meter backstroke race during the swimming portion of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317682/free-photo-image-olympic-london-runningFree Image from public domain licenseRetro gun logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548319/retro-gun-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMembers of the Afghan National Air Force fire department prepare to enter a storage container to practice firefighting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319285/free-photo-image-fire-fighter-1st-combat-camera-2012Free Image from public domain licenseCowboy gun, vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548191/cowboy-gun-vintage-logo-templateView licenseCommunity residents watch the grand finale of a fireworks display during a bonfire night celebration Nov. 2, 2013, over…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727736/photo-image-celebration-public-domain-fireworksFree Image from public domain licenseGun control blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796894/gun-control-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brad Rich, second from left, scrimmages with the French team in wheelchair basketball Sept. 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319369/free-photo-image-adaptive-sports-apparel-backFree Image from public domain licenseGun control Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796919/gun-control-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseArmy Maj. Dave Guida, a member of the Army Skeet Team, shoots during the 2015 Armed Services Skeet Championships. The five…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388442/free-photo-image-armed-services-skeet-competition-army-team-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseDetailed close-up shot of Army Maj. Dave Guida, a member of the Army Skeet Team, loading his 12-gauge shotgun during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388533/free-photo-image-armed-services-skeet-competition-army-bulletsFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps joint terminal attack controllers communicate with a MV-22 Osprey during takeoff in Hokkaido, Japan, Aug.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3318040/free-photo-image-35th-fighter-wing-aircraft-aomoriFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907841/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Lt. Col. Dave O'Hearn waits for the pass from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brant Ireland in the 400 meter relay during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741361/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoyal Canadian Army Warrant Officer Robby Fraser, with Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, directs machine gun fire…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742415/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696483/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseU.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bates, a security force squad leader with the Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742451/photo-image-public-domain-people-gunFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685676/teamwork-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Soldiers and Sailors assigned to a provincial reconstruction team (PRT) fire a .50-caliber machine gun during night…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728364/photo-image-light-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907176/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseService members from 41 nations a conduct pass and review during the opening ceremony of Combined Endeavor 2012 in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742373/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Air Force pararescuemen carry an injured patient after receiving him from coalition forces in the Helmand province of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741667/photo-image-public-domain-people-gunFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack H. Obama, at the lectern, visits U.S. Service members at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, May 25, 2014.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319224/free-photo-image-afghanistan-armored-armyFree Image from public domain license