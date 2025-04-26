A young Afghan girl sits on her mother's lap during a graduation ceremony for her mother and other graduates of a photojournalism training course in Farah City, Feb. 17. Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) Farah attended the graduation ceremony for a two-week photojournalism course for Farahi journalists to recognize the achievements of the graduates and to further develop relationships built during the program.

PRT Farah's mission is to train, advise, and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district, and provincial levels in Farah province Afghanistan. Their civil military team is comprised of members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Matthew Stroup) Original public domain image from Flickr