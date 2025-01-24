Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalmedicinecollage elementmedicalcheckcolourcovidelectronicsTemperature check collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3788 x 2130 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3788 x 2130 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarLungs check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806140/lungs-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTemperature check isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568205/temperature-check-isolated-image-whiteView licenseHealth check-up Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528075/health-check-up-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTemperature check png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743140/png-medicine-stickerView licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528077/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTemperature check, healthcare photo. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041957/photo-image-public-domain-covid-checkFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459932/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTemperature check, healthcare photo. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041956/photo-image-public-domain-covid-checkFree Image from public domain licenseFamily medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209730/family-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseDigital thermometer collage element, isolated image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720982/psd-covid-collage-element-checkView licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460085/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDigital Thermometer showing between 37.00 Celsius healthy temperature and 38.50 Celsius high fever for COVID-19 element…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2295599/free-illustration-vector-sick-thermometer-celsius-checkView licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976523/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDigital Thermometer showing high fever 38.50 Celsius for COVID-19 element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2295689/free-illustration-vector-temperature-thermometer-celsiusView licenseHealth check-up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528076/health-check-up-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDigital Thermometer showing 37.00 Celsius healthy temperature for COVID-19 element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2295697/free-illustration-vector-thermometer-objects-medicalView licenseWorld Health Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461295/world-health-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseGreen pills element transparent pnghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2292781/free-illustration-png-drugs-pharmacy-tabletView licensePrivate hospital poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783344/private-hospital-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDigital Thermometer measuring fever for COVID-19 element transparent pnghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2292768/free-illustration-png-fever-temperature-doctorView licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709856/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDigital Thermometer measuring fever for COVID-19 element transparent pnghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2292775/free-illustration-png-temperature-thermometer-check-iconView licenseHealth check up word, smiling doctor, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243480/health-check-word-smiling-doctor-healthcare-remixView licenseIllustration of thermometer and healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/414849/premium-illustration-vector-measure-temperature-analyzing-armsView licenseAnnual physical examhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597993/annual-physical-examView licenseDigital Thermometer measuring fever for COVID-19 vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2292402/free-illustration-vector-check-temperature-thermometerView licenseHealth check up png word, smiling doctor, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332023/health-check-png-word-smiling-doctor-healthcare-remixView licenseThermometer icon png weather, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354781/png-medicine-collageView licenseHealth check up word, smiling doctor, healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243217/health-check-word-smiling-doctor-healthcare-remixView licenseThermometer, fever measurement, healthcare graphic vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909698/vector-covid-illustration-collage-elementsView licenseMedical center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13838810/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoronavirus medical equipment element set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2292415/free-illustration-vector-temperature-covid-thermometer-checkView licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113436/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGreen lung with viruses element transparent pnghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2292773/free-illustration-png-oxygen-healthcare-icons-virusView licenseLungs check-up Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459884/lungs-check-up-instagram-post-templateView licenseDigital thermometer, medical equipment isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717616/image-covid-collage-element-checkView licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817208/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThermometer icon png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351897/thermometer-icon-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseMedical care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11815301/medical-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThermometer, fever measurement, healthcare graphic vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909504/vector-covid-illustration-greenView license