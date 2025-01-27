Jumping spider, closeup headshot.

Jumping spiders are so darn cute. Its all about the eyes, you get to see 4 of the 8. Great pets too, This one (Phidippus clarus) was found at the MAGLEV site for their proposed Rail Yard Collected by Danie Phan and photoed by Anders Croft.



We Are Made One with What We Touch and See



We are resolved into the supreme air,



We are made one with what we touch and see,



With our heart's blood each crimson sun is fair,



With our young lives each spring impassioned tree



Flames into green, the wildest beasts that range



The moor our kinsmen are, all life is one, and all is change.



- Oscar Wilde. Original public domain image from Flickr