Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehoney beeanimalbeepublic domainyellowinsectafricaphotoCarpenter bee, Xyclocopa caffra.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6259 x 4038 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322650/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseXyclocopa caffra, m, back, Kruger NP, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756517/photo-image-public-domain-bee-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322653/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseXylocopa caffra bee, insect's face.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752382/xylocopa-caffra-bee-insects-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126387/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseMeliturgula scriptifrons, f, back, Kruger NP, South Africa Mpumalangahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756601/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable honey bee design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321701/editable-honey-bee-design-element-setView licenseXyclocopa caffra, f, back, Kruger NP, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755879/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseYellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058426/yellow-grid-patterned-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseSpatunomia rubra, u, right, Skukuza, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756047/spatunomia-rubra-right-skukuza-south-africaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable honey bee design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265034/editable-honey-bee-design-element-setView licenseSpatunomia rubra, u, back, Skukuza, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756048/spatunomia-rubra-back-skukuza-south-africaFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057427/bees-and-flower-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSpatunomia rubra, u, face, Skukuza, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756499/spatunomia-rubra-face-skukuza-south-africaFree Image from public domain licenseBees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058353/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseLithurgus chrysurus, f, back, Pika County, PAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756250/lithurgus-chrysurus-back-pika-countyFree Image from public domain licenseYellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058425/yellow-grid-patterned-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseLithurgus chrysurus, m, right, Pika County, PAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756188/lithurgus-chrysurus-right-pika-countyFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451381/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseLithurgus chrysurus, f, right, Pika County, PAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756133/lithurgus-chrysurus-right-pika-countyFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058415/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseAndrena ovatula, right, Dvorynadzitavou, Slovakiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756850/andrena-ovatula-right-dvorynadzitavou-slovakiaFree Image from public domain licenseBees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057820/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseXylocopa micans, m, back, Charleston Co., SChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756185/xylocopa-micans-back-charleston-coFree Image from public domain licenseEditable honey bee design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265334/editable-honey-bee-design-element-setView licenseAndrena asteris, F, side, WVahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756083/andrena-asteris-side-wvaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable honey bee design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265210/editable-honey-bee-design-element-setView licenseCaupolicana fulvicollis, back, u, Central chilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756089/caupolicana-fulvicollis-back-central-chileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable honey bee design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265216/editable-honey-bee-design-element-setView licenseCoelioxys immaculata, m, face, Caroline County, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755179/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower png, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056024/bees-and-flower-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseAndrena barbilabris, F, side, CT, New Haven Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755956/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower with ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057569/bees-and-flower-with-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBombus flavifrons, unknown, sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756038/bombus-flavifrons-unknown-sideFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058414/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseGold beetle, u, front, South Africahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756941/gold-beetle-front-south-africaFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower with ripped paper png remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031271/bees-and-flower-with-ripped-paper-png-remix-editable-designView licenseXylocopa micans, m, face, Charleston Co., SChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756163/xylocopa-micans-face-charleston-coFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057434/bees-and-flower-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseXylocopa flavorufa, f, face, ,Skukuya, South Africa Mpumalangahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755876/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license