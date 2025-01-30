Urania ripheus, medium trails, madagascar

The Madagascan sunset moth, yes indeed a Moth not a butterfly. Endemic to the Island of Madagascar. Large, migratory, and day flying it is another example of Nature's breaking of the rules. The colors are not created by pigments but by the structure of the scales themselves (look it up...very cool). Listed as Urania ripheus and Chrysiridia rhipheus not sure what is the best binomial name. From one of the largest butterfly collections in the world at the Natural History Museum at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.



