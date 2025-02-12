Paracolletes, m, australia, side

Paracolletes species, On and Off Bee, specimen collected in Australia



This species is unusually sexually dimorphic in color. The males are quite bright, as can be seen here, the females are what might be called the “null hypothesis” for bee coloration – brownish grey on the head and thorax with a black abdomen with white transverse hair bands. They are very fast flying bees. Laurence caught a series of males as they flew rapidly from the beautiful flowers of Grevillea in Western Australia. These flowers contain so much nectar that after a couple of attempts the net became sticky. The males were searching for females which seemed much less common. Indeed, Laurence caught only two of them, and, to his embarrassment, let one of them go when it stung him.



Further in Summer than the Birds



Pathetic from the Grass



A minor Nation celebrates



Its unobtrusive Mass.



No Ordinance be seen



So gradual the Grace



A pensive Custom it becomes



Enlarging Loneliness.



Antiquest felt at Noon



When August burning low



Arise this spectral Canticle



Repose to typify



Remit as yet no Grace



No Furrow on the Glow



Yet a Druidic Difference



Enhances Nature now



-- Emily Dickinson. Original public domain image from Flickr