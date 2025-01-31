Chrysidid wasp, metallic green.

The Case of Excessive Wasp Bling. OK, there is something about metallic insects that is so attractively unsubtle. Even though I have several other pictures of Chrysidid wasps like this one, I can't help but have another taken. So, there you go. Ponder while reveling in all this metallic armor, why be so conspicuous if your m.o. is to invade other wasp and bee nests? At least to humans. Perhaps it is just a thumbed nose, a statement of obvious inedibility. Photo by Anders Croft.



We Are Made One with What We Touch and See



We are resolved into the supreme air,



We are made one with what we touch and see,



With our heart's blood each crimson sun is fair,



With our young lives each spring impassioned tree



Flames into green, the wildest beasts that range



The moor our kinsmen are, all life is one, and all is change.



- Oscar Wilde. Original public domain image from Flickr