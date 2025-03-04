Cool Wasp, face.

A wasp of what I presume to be the Campsomerus type group. This from the Dominican Republic on a collecting trip there a few years ago. If I recall right this group is mostly parasites of larval scarab beetle things.



We Are Made One with What We Touch and See



We are resolved into the supreme air,



We are made one with what we touch and see,



With our heart's blood each crimson sun is fair,



With our young lives each spring impassioned tree



Flames into green, the wildest beasts that range



The moor our kinsmen are, all life is one, and all is change.



- Oscar Wilde. Original public domain image from Flickr