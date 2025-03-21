Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanthopperbutterflyanimalplantleafpublic domaingreeninsectPlanthopper, macro insect photography.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901306/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensePlanthopper, face, MAGLEVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756721/planthopper-face-maglevFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901304/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensePlanthopper, back, MAGELVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755252/planthopper-back-magelvFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901616/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensemurder hornet 2, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755068/murder-hornet-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901349/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLeafhopper, u, back, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756945/leafhopper-back-dominican-republicFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901708/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensePerdita boltoniae, right, malehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755070/perdita-boltoniae-right-maleFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901318/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensePerdita boltoniae, front right, malehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755067/perdita-boltoniae-front-right-maleFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901236/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseEye of Anthidiellum notatum, resin bee.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752450/eye-anthidiellum-notatum-resin-beeFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901550/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLasioglossum imitatum, f, face, Frederick, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755197/lasioglossum-imitatum-face-frederickFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901322/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLeaf hopper backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755160/leaf-hopper-backFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901311/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseOrange Sulfer, face, powerlineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756901/orange-sulfer-face-powerlinesFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901720/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseTorymus species, (parasite wasp), f, right, Alleghany Co. MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752420/photo-image-bling-bees-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901567/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseCicindella purpurea, back, u, Alleghany, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756068/cicindella-purpurea-back-alleghanyFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901788/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseBombus campestris, m, back, Podbanske, Slovakiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756847/bombus-campestris-back-podbanske-slovakiaFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901452/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseOsmia cornuta, f, right, Podunajska, Slovakiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756943/osmia-cornuta-right-podunajska-slovakiaFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901326/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseNomioides minutissmus, m, right, Podunajska, Slovakiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756717/photo-image-public-domain-bees-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901428/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseErythemis simplicicolis, head, green eyes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752332/erythemis-simplicicolis-head-green-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901299/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLeafhopper, u, right, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756939/leafhopper-right-dominican-republicFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901331/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLeafhopper, u, face, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756762/leafhopper-face-dominican-republicFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901408/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLasioglossum fuscipenne, m, Beltsville, backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755072/lasioglossum-fuscipenne-beltsville-backFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901346/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseAgastache foeniculum 2, Anise Hyssop, GFG, Howard County, Mdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755189/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license