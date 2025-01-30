Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecactushoneybeehoney beeanimalpublic domaininsectphotoLithurgus gibbosus, female, side shot.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5352 x 3576 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322650/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseLithurgus gibbosus, F, face, NC, Moore Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755154/lithurgus-gibbosus-face-nc-moore-countyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322863/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseM integrella, F, face, Moore County, NChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755640/integrella-face-moore-countyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322653/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseMelitta americana, F, Side, North Carolina, Moore Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755401/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndrena cornelli, F, Side, VA, Gales Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755469/andrena-cornelli-side-va-gales-countyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322654/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseStelis australis, F, side, Sandhills NWR, South Carolinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756821/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322638/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseCoelioxys alternata, M, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756689/coelioxys-alternata-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322643/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseMegachile deceptrix, F, side, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756861/megachile-deceptrix-side-dominican-republicFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322649/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseAndrena hilaris, F, face, Maryland, Anne Arundel Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756846/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12675954/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCentris haemorrhoidalis, F, Side, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756344/centris-haemorrhoidalis-side-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451381/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseSvastra petulca, M, face, North Carolina, Wake Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756515/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126387/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoelioxys vigilans, M, top, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756862/coelioxys-vigilans-top-dominican-republicFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985772/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseNomada superba, M, face, West Virginia, Pleasants Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755546/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSave the Bees poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228933/save-the-bees-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAmegilla, m, face, indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755792/amegilla-face-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322639/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseParanthidium jugatorium, male, backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756987/paranthidium-jugatorium-male-backFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228927/world-bee-day-flyer-template-editableView licenseMelitta americana, F, Face, North Carolina, Moore Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755398/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHoney comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623366/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseStelis labiata, side view.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752462/stelis-labiata-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560925/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseHoney bee, f, side, DChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755227/honey-bee-sideFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438337/honey-bee-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseAndrena barbilabris, U, Side, PG countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755508/andrena-barbilabris-side-countyFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228936/world-bee-day-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseEpeolus erigeronis, M, side, NC, Moore Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755641/epeolus-erigeronis-side-nc-moore-countyFree Image from public domain licenseSave the Bees flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228930/save-the-bees-flyer-template-editableView licenseMegachile fortis, U, side, Jackson County, South Dakotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756637/photo-image-public-domain-bee-orangeFree Image from public domain license