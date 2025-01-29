Mylabris species, u, face, Krugar National Park, South Africa

Here is a short 3 picture series of 3 Mylabris blister beetles from Kruger National Park, where they are often found on tree flowers. I had the unfortunate experience of storing a bunch of these in my pocket while in the bush. Later that night my upper thigh was covered in large blisters. Be warned. Cool antennae, why so divided, some of you need to figure this out. Pictures by Erick Hernandez and Anders Croft.



