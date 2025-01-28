citrus psyllid, u, larvae, side2, ft detrick

A series of shots of Citrus Psyllid adults (including a recently emerged white adult) , and larvae of Diaphorina citri which is the transporting agent of citrus greening disease now devastating Florida's orange groves. Pictures taken at Level 3 level quarantine at USDA's Lab at Ft. Detrick, Maryland. Thanks to Tina Paul for fascilitating all of this. One of the larval pictures just made it into the October Nat Geographic Magazine. Those are acupuncture pin the psyllid is taken on...tiny beasts. Diaphorina_citri. Original public domain image from Flickr