Scorpion, claw, extreme macro photography.

More scorpion shots...The Striped Bark Scorpion. A lovely specimen found on the floor of FT Eyre in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. It is always good to have friends who send you such lovely presents in the mail. This is the only scorpion in the state and over the next few days I will post more shots of this baby. Check out the hypodermic at the end of the sting.



Beauty is truth, truth beauty - that is all



Ye know on earth and all ye need to know



" Ode on a Grecian Urn"



John Keats. Original public domain image from Flickr